We’re hearing a lot about freedom of speech these days.
It’s one of our country’s most cherished freedoms.
But some people don’t seem to understand that they can’t just say anything they want without consequences.
Social media takes down something it calls “hate speech” and the person who posted it is upset.
Freedom of speech, they say.
A country singer is suspended by his record label and dropped from radio playlists after a video surfaces of him using the n-word.
Freedom of speech?
A person who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is fired from her job after posting a video of herself inside the Capitol during the riot.
Freedom of speech?
Here’s what the First Amendment actually says:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
The key words there are “Congress shall make no law.”
It doesn’t say that there can’t be consequences for what you say.
It just says that Congress can’t make a law against it.
But if your boss doesn’t like what you say, you can be fired in many states.
If social media doesn’t like it, they can take it down.
If others don’t like it, they can ostracize you.
And, as Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. famously said in 1919, “falsely shouting fire in a theatre and causing a panic” is not protected speech.
Neither is inciting a riot.
We’re free to say whatever we want.
But we have to remember that there can be consequences.
These days with smartphones filming everything, you have to be very careful.
As that country singer learned the hard way.
We have to be vigilant to protect our free speech.
But we also have to use it wisely.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.