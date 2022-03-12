We lost a good man and a tireless worker for the community last week.
Joe Bowen, who died Tuesday, was a businessman, a former state representative and a former state senator.
He worked hard to make this community and the state a better place to live.
We were talking one day several years ago and I told him that I disagreed with him on a lot of issues.
But I told him that he was a good man, I respected him and I had no trouble separating politics from personalities.
And personalities are more important to me.
He said that is becoming rare these days.
And he was right.
Too often these days, if we disagree with someone, there’s a tendency to demonize them.
Too often, we love those we agree with.
And we hate those we don’t.
That’s just not right.
Good people can disagree and still respect each other.
Somebody asked the other day what’s causing us to be this way.
Personally, I blame social media.
It’s a great way to keep up with family and friends — some of whom we might not have seen in decades.
But it’s too easily used to spread misinformation and, let’s face it, hate.
And all the talking heads on television who stopped reporting the news and started arguing about it bear their share of the responsibility too.
There was a time when there were three networks and the national news lasted 30 minutes a night.
Now, it’s a 24-hour cycle and pure news coverage — without commentary — is hard to find.
We used to watch the same shows on TV and talk about them at work the next day.
Now, there are so many streaming services that it’s hard to find anyone who was watching the same show you were.
All that is creating fractures in the fabric of our society.
But we don’t have to let it.
We can take the time to get to know the people we disagree with.
And the more we learn, the more we’ll find what we have in common.
We might find that we really like them.
Oh, not everyone.
There are some real jerks out there.
But there are more really nice people that we can enjoy knowing — if we’ll stop obsessing about politics.
Try it.
You might enjoy it.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
