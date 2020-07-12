When I heard that Homer Belcher died last week at 83, a wave of nostalgia hit me.
Nostalgia for the late 1980s, when Owensboro was at the peak of its influence in Frankfort.
And politics was still fun.
Homer was the head of Wyndall’s Enterprises, the biggest local grocery chain in town.
He had never been involved in politics.
But in 1986, at a Christmas party at the home of Owensboro lawyer Richard ‘’Smitty’’ Taylor, Lexington businessman Wallace Wilkinson, a long-shot candidate for governor, asked Homer to head his campaign in Daviess County.
Homer took on the campaign chairmanship with the enthusiasm of a religious convert.
And the Wilkinson crowd that grew from week to week during the spring of 1987 was like an evangelical movement — even though it had nothing to do with religion.
And Wilkinson carried every precinct in Daviess County.
In 1988, after Wilkinson took office as governor and Taylor became secretary of the Cabinet, Homer was elected chairman of the Daviess County Democratic Executive Committee, a position he used to help get things done for a county that was struggling with near-record unemployment.
The three men were great friends and worked together for Owensboro.
During the Democratic National Convention in Atlanta in 1988, I found them eating breakfast together at the hotel.
That’s how close they were.
Don Blandford, a Philpot Democrat, was speaker of the House of Representatives back then.
Rep. Louis Johnson, an Owensboro Democrat, was chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
With Wilkinson, they got things done for the folks back home in those heady years of local power.
No Kentucky governor, other than Wendell Ford, ever cared more — or did more — for Owensboro than Wilkinson.
And Homer was at his side, telling him what needed to be done here.
Between Wilkinson and Blandford, they brought the RiverPark Center, the downtown parking garage, a campus for Owensboro Community College, the start of the William H. Natcher Bridge and Scott Paper Co. (now Kimberly-Clark) to Daviess County.
We haven’t seen that kind of attention from Frankfort in the 30-plus years since.
Goodbye, Homer.
Thanks for the memories and all the things you did for us.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
