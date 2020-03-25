The month of March brings to mind several annual events, including the beginning of the spring season, St. Patrick’s Day and, of course, March Madness. As I reflect on the recent generosity of several leaders in our community, I correlate their efforts on behalf of our non-profits with these yearly events.
The news in January that Ben Boarman was stepping up to lead the Wendell Foster Center during its season of transition in administration shows the true leadership and selflessness that one board member can impart on an organization.
Last year, the RiverPark Center received the luck of the Irish when board member Jeff Ebelhar assumed the position of interim executive director while the board conducted a search for a new leader after the retirement of Roxi Witt.
Additionally our community has been fortunate in the last decade when Bob Carper and Arthur Harreld came out of their retirements to assume the helm of the H.L. Neblett Center and the Owensboro Family Y, respectively, during critical times for these organizations. Each of these board members not only willingly accepted the challenge presented but did so on a volunteer basis.
Just like March Madness, the life of a non-profit can be unpredictable, but Owensboro is fortunate to count numerous board members who step up when necessary placing the well-being of the institution first, often saving it from collapse. And they donate a considerable amount of their own time doing so.
Our non-profit community has benefitted from many dedicated board members and volunteers who work tirelessly on behalf of many agencies. Yet, those who take their commitment one step further and offer their talents and expertise as interim executive directors deserve added accolades. They are making many difficult staffing and financial decisions, all while saving these organizations additional payroll expenses.
There is no doubt that the organizations who have benefited from the sacrifice of these exceptional leaders acknowledge their dedication and benevolence. Know that the community at large also recognizes and applauds their selflessness. Without their generosity, our luck may have ended.
If you find yourself recently retired and compelled to serve our city just as these leaders have demonstrated, there are many opportunities for you to give your time and talent on a non-profit board. Take time during this break from March Madness to create a profile on the new Engage Owensboro platform (https://chamber.owensboro.com/engage-owensboro), which informs our local charitable organizations and civic boards that you are willing to serve and in what capacity.
It just might be a new season in life for you and one that ultimately could be the most fulfilling for both you and our grateful community.
Sara Hemingway is executive director of the Marilyn & William Young Foundation.
