Has it really been a year since it was safe to shake hands and hug?
Since we could visit in each others homes?
Since we fought over toilet paper and hand sanitizer?
Since we felt safe in crowds at events, festivals and restaurants?
It sure has.
On March 1, 2020, masks were flying off local shelves as people were stocking up in case the pandemic that was sweeping the world reached us.
There were still no cases of coronavirus here.
But we were afraid it was coming.
Some, like state Rep. Jim Gooch, urged people not to let the virus disrupt their normal routines.
Heck, I was optimistic that it wasn’t going to be as bad as they said.
Gooch and I were both wrong.
The first case reached Kentucky on March 6 — in Lexington.
By March 9, sanitizer was in short supply all over the country.
Two days later, nursing homes had stopped allowing visitors to come in.
On March 11, the governor asked churches to go online and not have in-person services.
And schools closed for three weeks.
We thought we’d have the virus under control by then.
Sports, conventions and festivals were being called off.
On March 13, Owensboro Health restricted visitation for fear of spreading the disease.
Three days later, restaurants and bars closed.
Hotels saw bookings plummet.
Child-care centers closed.
And the primary election was postponed until June.
On March 17, gyms and movie theaters closed.
Hundreds lost their jobs.
Two days later, a 63-year-old Henderson woman became the first person with coronavirus in the region.
And the Messenger-Inquirer sent reporters home to work until this was over.
A few weeks, we thought.
On March 20, we had five cases in Daviess County.
Three days later, Owensboro Health saw its first patient with COVID-19.
Local distilleries started making hand sanitizer.
Funerals were limited to a small number of mourners and drive-through visitation.
We reserved the Owensboro Convention Center for an overflow of patients from the hospital.
Fortunately, that was never needed.
Some said wear masks.
Some said don’t wear masks.
We were afraid to touch anything away from home.
And we learned to stay six feet apart, bump elbows or just wave.
A year has passed and COVID-19 is still around and still killing people.
But the numbers are finally dropping again.
And vaccinations are increasing.
That light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer.
Hopefully, by this time next year, this will all be just a memory.
