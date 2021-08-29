They say that the two biggest lies are “This won’t hurt” and “I’m from the government and I’m here to help you.”
But the Kentucky General Assembly just might be trying to help people with criminal histories this year.
“At the heart of what we are trying to do is make sure people have the opportunity to be gainfully employed,” State Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Crofton Republican, told the Interim Joint Committee on Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations recently.
Increasing access to good-paying jobs for people with criminal records may keep them from going back into the system and costing the state more money, he said.
Martin Harris, a legal fellow at The Council of State Governments Justice Center, told the committee that 19.4% of jobs in Kentucky require an occupational license.
He suggested that the state mandate that the licensing agency tell prospective applicants whether their record would keep them out of the profession before they start the training required.
Harris said 19 states already do this.
But if the licensing agency says their record would prevent them from getting a job, nothing changes.
And they still don’t have a job.
This legislation is a good start.
But with employers across the country scrambling to find enough workers and baby boomers retiring daily in record numbers, much more is needed.
In Daviess County alone, we’ve been indicting more than 1,000 a year in a lot of years.
An average of 600 of them are convicted of felonies each year.
And most businesses won’t hire felons for good jobs.
No matter how long it’s been since they committed the crime and did the time.
Not even if they have lived an exemplary life since then.
What we need is a defined look-back period.
Say five years or 10 years.
If we had a law that said for non-violent felonies companies could only look back at the person’s record for the past five or 10 years, that would put a lot more people in the race for good jobs.
And it would improve our economy.
Or we can continue reducing our local workforce by 600-plus people a year and see what happens.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.