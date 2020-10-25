This time of year, there are all sorts of crazy stories about ways to predict the outcome of the presidential race.
This is one of those crazy ways.
And it gives Biden the edge.
So, what’s the story?
Well, historically, the candidate who visits Owensboro first wins.
The first president that we know of who visited Owensboro was Franklin D. Roosevelt.
He was the Democratic nominee for vice president when he campaigned here in 1920.
Roosevelt didn’t win that race, but he went on to be elected president four times.
Both President Harry S. Truman and New York Gov. Thomas Dewey campaigned from the back of trains at Union Station in 1948.
Truman got here first and he won.
In 1952, Gen. Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower included Owensboro on a whistle-stop railroad tour.
On Oct. 5, 1956, U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy flew into Owensboro for a fundraiser at the old Rudd Hotel and a speech later that night at the Daviess County Courthouse.
Four years later, when Kennedy was the Democratic nominee for president, his running mate, U.S. Sen. Lyndon Baines Johnson, rallied Democrats at the Sportscenter.
In February 1961, three years before he ran for president, U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater spent a night in Owensboro visiting with Marshall S. and Fritzie Burlew.
But Johnson, who beat Goldwater in 1964, got here first.
On March 28, 1955, 25 years before his successful run for president, actor Ronald Reagan came to town to tour the G.E. plant on Ninth Street.
In 1988, Vice President George H.W. Bush, the Republican nominee for president, came to town to speak to 5,000 people in English Park.
Of course, no system is perfect.
In 1943, Bob Dole, then a young soldier stationed at Camp Breckinridge in Union County, visited Owensboro on weekends.
But he lost his presidential bid in 1996.
And Al Gore visited Owensboro in 1988 and 1992, but he lost his 2000 presidential race to Texas Gov. George W. Bush, who stopped by the airport in 2000 for a rally at MidAmerica Jet.
Why does Biden have the edge this year?
In 2006, he spoke to a crowd of 600 area Democrats at the 37th annual Wendell H. Ford Picnic at the Sportscenter.
And he returned in 2015, along with former President Bill Clinton, to speak at Ford’s funeral at First Baptist Church.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.