Spring has always been my favorite time of the year.
The brown grass is turning green again.
Trees that have been bare for months are sprouting leaves again.
Flowers are blooming.
Birds are singing.
Bunnies are appearing in town again.
The world is coming back to life after a long hard winter.
And this year is exceptionally good.
The number of coronavirus cases continues to drop.
Vaccines are becoming more and more available.
And people are cautiously starting to get out and enjoy life again.
Tourism, which in a normal year creates more than $200 million in local spending, is starting to show signs of returning.
If nothing goes wrong, more than 1,200 geocachers from at least 18 states — including Alaska — are expected to be in Owensboro on Memorial Day weekend for the Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure.
That will be the first major event in town in well over a year.
Friday After 5 returns in May, giving people a reason to come back downtown on Friday evenings.
The first Owensboro HydroFair in more than four decades will host the American Powerboat Association’s North American national championship on Aug. 20-22.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said in a normal year he would expect 20,000 people to be coming to town.
We’ll have to wait to see what this year brings.
But right now, it’s hope for a better future.
ROMP, the bluegrass festival that normally brings 25,000 people or more from several countries to town, won’t be happening in June.
But right now, things are looking good for September.
OMG!Con, which usually brings nearly 4,000 fans of cosplay (costumed play), anime and video gaming to the Owensboro Convention Center in June, won’t be here in June.
But they’re working to find a weekend later in the year when they can return.
Normal isn’t likely to return in 2021.
But, like the landscape this spring, we’re starting to see signs of life again.
And hope is growing stronger by the day.
