People occasionally ask me, “Are you going to get the shot?”
I’ve already had the first one.
I’m waiting for the second one on Feb. 10.
Yeah, I’ve heard all the unfounded rumors circulating.
It’ll make you sterile.
Yeah, like I’m worried about that at my age.
It will put a microchip in your body so “they” can track you.
Like they’re not already tracking your smartphone.
You can get COVID-19 from the vaccine.
The way cases are skyrocketing around here, there’s a good chance we’ll get it if we don’t get vaccinated.
By midweek, we were approaching 8,000 cases — 8% of the population.
And we had already recorded more than 130 deaths.
Yeah, I’ll take my chance with the vaccine, thank you.
You see, I grew up in a time when we believed in science.
You don’t know what’s in that vaccine, people tell me.
I don’t know what’s in any medicine I take.
Heck, I don’t even know how electricity works.
My father was an electrician, and he tried hard to teach me so I could take over the business.
My brain wasn’t wired that way.
The only thing I ever learned about electricity was that if you cut into a live wire with a pair of pliers, it will knock you off the top of a stepladder.
Did that more than once.
In 1955, when I was 8, the polio vaccine came out.
They loaded us on a school bus one day and took us to the courthouse.
We lined up, rolled up our sleeves and got our shots.
Nobody asked what was in it.
Polio was a deadly, crippling disease.
We took the shots and were thankful to get them.
That’s how I feel about the COVID-19 shots.
No, they’re not 100% effective.
Little in life is 100% effective.
But I’ll take as much protection as I can get.
I have faith in God — and faith in science.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.