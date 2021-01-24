“I shall be telling this with a sigh/Somewhere ages and ages hence/Two roads diverged in a wood/and I — I took the one less traveled by/And that has made all the difference.”
In the spring of 1963, Christine Travis had her sophomore English class at Ballard Memorial High School memorize that poem by Robert Frost.
At the time, I didn’t see any roads leading into the wood.
But Mrs. Travis told me I could write and suggested that I take journalism in the fall.
I did and I found that road less traveled by.
And now, here I am, ages and ages hence, telling this with a sigh.
That road led me to Murray State University, to the post newspaper at Fort Hood, Texas, to a weekly newspaper in Waverly, Tennessee, and 49 years ago this weekend to Owensboro.
We planned to stay a couple of years and then move on.
I always say, “Longest two years of my life.”
I’ve heard it said that home is where they treat you better than you deserve.
So, Owensboro is definitely home. Even though I wasn’t born here.
You’ve let me tell your stories for nearly half a century now. And that means a lot to me.
A woman wrote a letter to the editor recently that said I was too liberal at times.
But she said she read me anyway. I was proud of that.
My opinions have always been somewhat split. Too liberal for some conservatives. Too conservative for some liberals.
But I will admit that I’m slightly left of center in Kentucky. Although I’d be slightly right of center in some other states.
But the point is, you’ve let me stay for 49 years.
And I’m grateful.
I can’t see the end of that road through the woods yet. But I know it’s getting closer every day. And I hate that.
The journey has been fun.
And I don’t want it to end.
Anyway, you’ve made me feel welcome for 49 years.
And I wanted to say thanks.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
