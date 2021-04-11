I could never make it as an atheist.
I have too great a need to say, “Thank you.”
When I narrowly miss being in a traffic accident.
When a loved one is healed from a serious illness.
I need to say, “Thank you.”
And so many of you have sent so many kind messages about my recent selection for the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, that I need to say a lot of “Thank yous.”
None of us got to where we are today on our own.
So many people have helped to shape us into the people we are today.
I started reading newspapers — the Paducah Sun-Democrat — when I was 8 years old.
Comics first.
Then sports, Ann Landers and finally, news.
That’s when I discovered a Paducah writer who could tell powerful stories by stringing words together.
I never thought I would be able to do that.
His name was Bill Powell.
He’s finally going into the Hall of Fame — posthumously, I’m sorry to say — on May 4.
In 1963, I had no plans for college.
I had no idea what I would do with my life.
But Christine Travis, our sophomore English teacher, had us write poems that spring.
She liked mine — as bad as it probably was — enough to walk across the hall to the journalism classroom and ask Shirley Porter Williamson to print it in the school newspaper.
Mrs. Travis told me I could write and I should take journalism in the fall.
Thankfully, I listened to her.
Mrs. Williamson told me it was possible to make a career in journalism, even for a shy kid like me.
And she showed me how.
I met my wife, Sandy, in that long ago journalism class.
We majored in journalism together at Murray State University and worked on the Murray State News.
Then, I was in the Army, working on the post newspaper at Fort Hood, Texas, and she was a reporter for the Killeen daily newspaper in the town next door.
In 1972, we heard about jobs in Owensboro.
But the Messenger-Inquirer had a policy against hiring married couples.
So, Sandy, who was a great reporter, gave up her dreams so I could have mine.
Anything I have achieved is because of her sacrifice.
There are so many others who helped shape my career.
But I’ll stop by thanking you for continuing to read my words and for letting me stay for 49 years and three months — so far.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.