There’s usually no place on Earth quite like Blue Ruin on the night of its annual Twelve Days Till Christmas Festival.
In a tradition as old as memory, the smallest child — with more than a little help from her daddy — screws the red bulb into the nose of the moose hanging over the door of Greasy Gertie’s Gas ‘n Go Grill & Wildlife Emporium.
The big star is lighted on top of Mattie Mae’s Body Shoppe & Electrolysis Emporium.
And Bob’s Bait & Body Waxing unveils its Christmas window with the The Nightcrawlers Abidin’ in Their Fields Keepin’ Watch Over Their Minnows.
And people gather in the street to sing carols.
It seems like peace on Earth — for a few minutes anyway — with smiles on every face and the mist of memories in every eye.
But that was just the ghost of Christmas Past this year.
A handful of people, wearing masks, strolled up the dark street past all the closed stores, remembering better years.
The dining room at Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe was closed.
But the regulars were sitting socially distanced apart on the porch.
“I can’t wait to see 2020 in my rearview mirrer,” Axe said. “Sure hope 2021 is a lot better.”
“Well, at least I got my Christmas wish,” Albino Alice the barber said.
“What’s that?” Bubba asked.
“Joe Biden in the White House and Kamala Harris presidin’ over the Senate in six weeks,” she said.
“Ain’t gonna happen,” Possum said. “They think they stole the dang ‘lection. But you jist wait. President Trump gonna find a way to stay in power.”
“Gonna happen like magic?” Alice asked. “Like the way he said COVID was gonna disappear?”
“Come on,” Axe said. “It’s dang near Christmas. Show a little Christmas spirit.”
“Kinda hard to come by this year,” Bubba sighed. “Me and Cissy been holed up in the house most of the year. The kids can’t come home. We don’t want to exchange the COVID fer Christmas.”
“Yeah,” Axe said. “I know. It’s been a hard year. But the vaccine is on the way. That means there’s hope fer the future. And Christmas is about God’s love fer us. And our love fer each other. And we can do that without bein’ together physically.”
“Yeah, I guess,” Bubba said. “But I’m tard of the ‘new normal.’ I want the old normal back.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
