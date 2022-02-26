I’m praying that we can avoid going to war against Russia over Ukraine.
For a very selfish reason.
I never again want to write a story about an area man or woman dying in a war.
I never again want to call another family who’s devastated by the loss of someone they love dearly.
I never again want to cover another funeral of a young man or woman struck down in their prime.
I hate the sound of rifles over a grave.
And I never want to hear them again.
For 50 years, I’ve been the one the assignment falls to when we lose a neighbor to war.
And for 50 years, I’ve hated it.
But I do it because it’s a debt I owe.
During the Vietnam war, I did my time on an Army newspaper in Texas.
And I’ve always felt I owed a debt to the men who died in my place.
If I can tell their stories, part of that debt is paid.
If I can find the words to make them live in the minds of people who never met them, then I’ve helped keep their memory alive.
I’ve continued paying that debt to two more generations of men and women who gave their lives for us in wars that never seem to end.
It’s hard talking to the families in a time like that.
But these men and women are more than just, as the country song said, names on a wall.
We have to know who they were, what they loved and why they went to war.
If we’re going to send them to die for us, we have to feel the pain of their passing.
I’m not sure how many families I’ve called, how many funerals I’ve covered.
But the real answer is too many.
Our wars no longer have endings.
They drag on and on and take too many lives of young men and women, years before their time.
I’ve seen the long-term damage to families.
And I don’t want to see it again.
We don’t win or lose wars anymore.
We just stop — eventually — and go home.
So, I’m praying that we find a way to resolve this thing in Ukraine before we lose any more of our young neighbors.
I’m tired of military funerals.
And I never want to attend another.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
