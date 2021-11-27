Thanksgiving has come and gone. And we’ve all at least given some thought to the things that we are thankful for.
I, for one, am thankful for a vaccine against coronavirus — among a lot of other things.
I know people who are convinced that COVID-19 isn’t a problem and they and their loved ones have nothing to fear.
And I know some who thought that way who are no longer with us because of COVID-19.
Recently, a Yahoo News/YouGov poll asked people if their lives are back to normal.
And a whopping 74% said they were.
I’d have to say “more normal than this time last year.”
I still wear a mask in crowds out of respect for others.
So, I’m not quite normal yet.
But we began eating out again last spring when we got our shots.
And we go out frequently, but still try to avoid large crowds.
So, there’s a semblance of normalcy.
But I’m still concerned about friends and family.
The Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that 21% said their lives are “very normal.”
And 53% — like me — went with “somewhat normal.”
The fact that vaccines are now available to children as young as 5 led to a lot of that optimism.
But 19% said their lives are “not very normal” and 7% said “not normal at all.”
The survey also found that those who are unvaccinated are the least concerned about COVID-19.
Seventy percent of those said their lives are normal.
And 27% said their lives never stopped being normal.
But coronavirus is very real.
Through Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that 17,672 Daviess Countians have been diagnosed with coronavirus since March 2020.
That’s roughly 17% of the county’s population.
And 278 have died.
So, yes, I am thankful for the vaccine.
And that’s why our family has had both doses and the booster.
If you don’t believe in the vaccine, there’s nothing I can say to change your mind.
But I sincerely hope you’re still here next year.
I truly do.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.