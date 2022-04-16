From what they told me at the time, I should have been dead for 52 years this month.
And nothing I’ve done since then — good or bad — would have happened.
Since April 1970, Easter has always meant new life to me.
And I celebrate it every year.
It was a Saturday.
I was in basic training at Fort Bragg, N.C.
Saturdays always meant shots.
We’d line up and march to the nearest infirmary to be inoculated against some weird disease that we might encounter in some far and distant land.
Like Vietnam.
A lot of weeks we got shots in both arms.
But that particular day, it was only one.
A typhus shot.
I had no idea what typhus is.
And I didn’t really care.
I had learned not to ask questions.
Finally, it was noon.
We were standing in formation about to be dismissed for the weekend.
We could go see a G-rated movie in a theater where coal smoke was so thick you could barely see the screen.
Or we could go to the PX, buy a burger and see honest-to-goodness women.
That may not sound thrilling to you.
But we hadn’t seen women for two months.
I don’t remember what happened next.
I was standing in formation.
And then, I was strapped to a stretcher, sliding around in the back of a field ambulance racing to the hospital.
They rolled me into the hospital and left me in the hall, strapped to the stretcher until I could figure out how to work myself loose.
And then, they listened to my heart and sent me back to the barracks.
When I got back, people were asking if I had seen the light.
I had died, they said.
I was standing at attention and then, I was flat on my face on the pavement.
A drill sergeant — his last name was appropriately Love — ran over to me, rolled me over, said I had no pulse and began beating my chest, screaming, “(Bleep) you, don’t you (bleep)in’ die on me!”
At least, that’s what they told me.
Apparently, the sergeant scared me bad enough to get my heart pumping again.
They asked did I see God?
The answer is no.
I didn’t see a light.
I didn’t see anything.
But it was peaceful.
And it wasn’t something to be feared.
I believe there’s life beyond this one.
But if there’s not, I’m OK with that too.
I’m just glad I was given the chance to have the last 52 years.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
