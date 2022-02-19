It’s no secret that college is getting very expensive.
The University of Kentucky’s website estimates the annual cost this year for an in-state student at $31,754.
That breaks down to $12,610 for tuition and fees, $14,000 for room and board, $1,000 for books and supplies, $1,080 for travel, $3,000 for personal expenses and $64 for loan origination.
U.S. News recently reported that people who graduated for college two years ago had borrowed an average of $29,927.
That’s about $5,000 more that students borrowed a decade earlier.
And it’s a heckuva burden for many of the graduates.
Interestingly, the National Conference of State Legislatures recently reported that “College enrollment has dipped significantly since the beginning of the pandemic. Between 2019 and 2021, total national college enrollment decreased by 5.1%, and the nation’s fall 2021 freshman class was 9.2% smaller compared to pre-pandemic levels in fall 2019, according to new data from the National Student Clearinghouse.”
It added, “Experts point to a variety of reasons students are choosing other options, including concerns about in-person learning during a pandemic, the economic disruption of the pandemic forcing some to delay or drop out of school, concerns about the increasing cost of college — not just tuition and fees but also housing, food, childcare, and transportation — and a national discussion about rising student debt.”
The report said, “Even before the pandemic, college enrollment was declining nationally as the number of college-age students leveled off. In fact, the most dramatic increases in college enrollment are in older students, with more than one-third of college students now aged 25 or older.”
You have to believe that costs and debt are playing a big part in that drop in enrollment.
The NCSL report says that across the country legislatures are looking at ways to help students find available assistance with non-tuition costs such as housing, food, childcare and transportation as well as creating homelessness liaisons, affordable housing initiatives, assistance connecting to public benefits and short-term emergency financial assistance.
It says that colleges and universities “had no choice” but to raise tuition fees to stay afloat.
But as enrollments drop and fixed costs don’t, will colleges be able to keep from continuing to raise prices on those who do decide to attend college?
Stacey MacPhetres, senior director of education finance at Bright Horizons College Coach, told the NCSL, “It makes the student debt crisis a greater endeavor, but I’m not surprised that we are seeing tuition rising. We have seen some schools freeze tuition or go with a standard four-year tuition rate that will sort of stabilize. But by and large, particularly this year, we are seeing more increases.”
The national student loan debt topped $1.7 trillion in the second quarter of 2021, the Federal Reserve estimates.
So, are we going to price future generations out of attending college?
Or are we going to start working to find a workable solution?
