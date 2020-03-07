I have spent my life helping Kentucky be a leading innovator for sports in the United States.
In the 1960s and 1970s, I spearheaded the development of the Kentucky Horse Park, our legendary Rupp Arena, and the consolidation and growth of the UK Sports Broadcasting Network, as well as the NCAA Radio Network.
In the 1980s, I put together the first collegiate sports marketing program with the NCAA and helped oversee one of the greatest Final Fours ever in Lexington in 1985.
Later in life, I led the effort to build the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, one of the best arenas in the world.
I want Kentucky to continue to be a leading innovator for sports.
I had never been for legal wagering on sports in Kentucky — until recently.
Of course, I have watched for years as thousands of Kentuckians have flocked to Nevada to wager on the NCAA Tournament, as well as NFL games and the Super Bowl.
But, in 2018 the Supreme Court opened the door for other states to allow sports wagering.
Now states surrounding Kentucky are passing legal wagering on sports. It makes NO SENSE that we wouldn’t, too.
Frankly, Kentucky is no stranger to wagering. We would not have the Kentucky Derby without legal wagering on horse racing. We would not have our great horse farms without it.
The Kentucky General Assembly is considering House Bill 137, which would legalize sports wagering at horse race tracks and the Kentucky Speedway, as well as mobile wagering through online apps. This bill will generate millions in new revenue without raising taxes. The legislation is being supported by a broad coalition of groups like the Kentucky Education Association, as well as the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
News reports suggest that House Bill 137 has more than enough votes to pass the House and the Senate. This bill deserves a vote in this legislative session.
Please join me in contacting your legislator. Let them know that you support House Bill 137, which will add sports wagering to already existing racing wagering in Kentucky.
Jim Host is the founder of Host Communications, a pioneering collegiate sports marketing and production company that was acquired by IMG in 2007. Host has been instrumental in the establishment and success of landmark Kentucky sports entities including the UK Sports Broadcasting Network, the Kentucky Horse Park, Rupp Arena, and the KFC Yum! Center.
