It was, in some ways, a Christmas miracle.

Fifty years ago this month, I was on my way to Owensboro.
I just didn’t know it yet.
I got out of the Army in mid-October and Sandy and I headed for Waverly, Tennessee, to start two weekly newspapers for a couple of Republicans getting ready to help re-elect Richard Nixon in 1972.
These were free newspapers that would go to every home in two counties.
The Humphreys County News-Sentinel was in Waverly and the Erin Banner was one county north in Erin, Tennessee.
We would do all the news gathering, writing and photography for both papers.
And it was exciting at first.
But I only remember two stories.
There was a strike at some factory and after we ran a story about it, we got a call from a man asking if we had fire insurance.
I asked if he was selling.
He said he was not.
I got the message, but assumed that it was just a threat, which it was.
The other was about a young fortune teller, who was quite attractive.
The only thing I remember about that was a huge hickey on her neck that she was trying to cover with a turtleneck sweater.
We were working 80-hour weeks and that gets old quickly.
Even when you’re young.
But we were each making $175 a week — worth about $1,200 each now.
That’s more than either of us would ever make again.
But by December, it became obvious that neither paper was going to survive.
So, we quit our jobs, called L.J. Hortin, head of the journalism department at Murray State, and asked who was hiring.
We headed back to my parents’ house for Christmas and hoped that something better would come along.
Dr. Hortin only knew of two newspapers that were hiring.
The weekly newspaper in Benton and the Messenger-Inquirer.
We had had our fill of weekly newspapers and the Messenger-Inquirer offered 40-hour weeks.
So, we applied here.
They wouldn’t hire married couples, so Sandy, who was a great reporter, put her dreams on hold so I could have mine.
I’m not proud that I let her.
But on Jan. 24, 1972, I walked in the door of the Messenger-Inquirer as a reporter — after roughly six weeks of unemployment.
It was, in some ways, a Christmas miracle.
