I’ll tell you up front that I’m one of the people who hated to see the Confederate soldier taken down from his guard post on the courthouse lawn.
Some of my ancestors fought for the Lost Cause.
I like the Confederate flag.
But here’s the thing.
My skin is white.
And I understand that Black Americans have a different perspective.
My ancestors didn’t go through the horrors theirs did.
And I can understand why they didn’t like the statue or the flag.
I imagine I would feel the same way.
So, I’ve kept my opinions to myself.
The statue was on public property, after all.
And the people who wanted it gone pay taxes just like the people who wanted it to stay.
The “Soldiers Monument” — the statue’s proper name — represented only one of the many wars we’ve fought.
There are no statues dedicated to those who fought in the American Revolution or any of our other wars.
And a Confederate statue is somewhat misleading.
Kentucky never seceded from the Union.
The impetus for the statue began on Dec. 6, 1889 — 24 years after the war ended.
Jefferson Davis, the Kentucky-born president of the Confederate States of America, died in New Orleans that day.
Some 50 former Confederates gathered at the Daviess County Courthouse to mourn his passing.
From that meeting, the Daviess County Confederate Association was formed, and members began planning a memorial to the Confederacy.
Three years later, they voted to erect the memorial.
In April 1893, Daviess Fiscal Court granted Confederate veterans permission to erect their memorial on the southwest corner of the courthouse lawn.
They also gave advance approval to Union veterans to erect a statue beside it.
But they never did.
Picnics and barbecues around the county raised nickels, dimes and quarters for the Southern cause.
Finally, the John C. Breckinridge Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy took over the project, and they raised the equivalent of $120,000 to erect it.
And in 1900, it was dedicated before a crowd of 5,000 people.
That’s part of our history.
But, let’s face it, this is the 21st century.
Our downtown should be welcoming to everyone.
The Civil War was a century and a half ago.
It was time for the old soldier to be retired.
