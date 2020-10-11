Well, I finally got my wish and it was every bit as good as I thought it would be.
For years, I’ve been saying that Kentucky needs early voting.
And the pandemic finally gave it to us.
My wife and I voted last week.
And I took our ballots to the courthouse and dropped them in the drop-box by the Second Street door.
Mission accomplished.
Now, if I could only persuade the candidates to stop calling.
Of course, the National Conference of State Legislators says Kentucky is one of six states — including Connecticut, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire and South Carolina — that doesn’t officially have early voting.
But once this is over, we need to make it permanent.
Oh, I know you’ll say that something could happen at the last minute to change people’s votes.
But really, this year, do you think any votes would change?
Most of us are voting against somebody this year.
Not for somebody.
I think either candidate could commit murder on live TV and votes wouldn’t change.
There’s a vice presidential candidate to take over, after all.
Shoot, I can tell you how I’m going to vote for the rest of my life.
And you probably can too.
A 2016 Time article quotes Paul Gronke, a professor of political science at Reed College, as saying that absentee voting began in 1864 when Abe Lincoln wanted to assure himself that men serving in the Army could vote for him.
It says California in the late 1970s began allowing people to vote by absentee ballot without giving a reason — because too many people were lying to get their hands on a ballot early.
Texas, it says, was the first state to offer early in-person voting in the late 1980s.
The article says that after the “Florida recount and ‘hanging chad’ debacle of the 2000 presidential election, a wave of states started adopting early voting because they were worried election officials were too rushed on Election Day.”
And this year in Kentucky, we can vote early in person or by mail.
And state officials are actually encouraging us to do so.
It’s about time.
