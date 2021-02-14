It’s easy to complain.
We do it on social media all the time.
But sometimes, you have to stop and look at the good in the world.
At the people who are going out of their way to make life better.
We were scheduled to get our second Moderna vaccinations at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
But an ice storm was moving in, so we headed out to Owensboro Health at noon to see if they could work us in early.
They welcomed us, pointed to a blue line we are supposed to follow to get to the room giving the second doses.
We walked right in. There was no waiting. Like someone said on Facebook, it was working like a well-oiled machine. But it took dedicated people to make it work like that.
The woman who gave me my shot said her husband kept texting her to come home before the weather got bad.
I could imagine how concerned he was.
She said, “He knows I work in a hospital.”
That stuck with me.
I was hurrying to get home safely before the ice storm hit, with flashbacks of 2009 dancing in my head.
And she was there, working tirelessly to make sure people like me got vaccinated.
I prayed that she got home safely.
And I thought about the utility linemen who would be out working in the cold and ice while I was warm at home. And the road crews working to keep the roads passable.
The people at the supermarkets who were there to keep us supplied with bread, milk and toilet paper — the three Southern staples of bad weather.
And the newspaper carriers who would be out before dawn, slip-sliding through the neighborhoods to get the paper on our porches.
The list is too long for this space.
But there were so many people working in bad — even dangerous — conditions Wednesday and Thursday so the rest of us could stay home safely.
I have the privilege of working from home during this pandemic. But so many others don’t.
So, I just want to say, thanks for what you do.
We appreciate what you’re doing. Even if we don’t say it often enough.
