“Well,” Axe said as he sipped his morning coffee at Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe, “now, that we’re all vaccinated, life can start returnin’ to normal.”
“Yeah,” Albino Alice the barber said. “Won’t be long til we can take off these dang masks.”
“You sheeple,” Possum said. “You lettin’ the guvmint lead you around by yer nose. I’m a free-born American. I ain’t takin’ no shots.”
“You don’t think this stuff is real?” Bubba said. “How many people gotta die before you do?”
“It’s real,” Possum said. “But so’s the flu. Ever wonder why we didn’t have no flu this year? The guvmint is tryin’ to control you. And you jist blindly followin’ along.”
“You get yer shots fer flu, pneumonia and shingles,” Axe said. “You got a smallpox shot scar on yer arm. What’s the difference?”
“This ‘un will make you infertile and let the guvmint track you,” Possum said. “And it alters yer DNA.”
“Yer worried ‘bout infertility at yer age?” Alice said. “Does Panda know ‘bout this?”
“Where you goin’ that you don’t want the guvmint to know ‘bout?” Bubba asked. “You ain’t been outta the country in more’n a year.”
“Probably over to see that woman who’s worryin’ ‘bout his fertility,” Alice said.
“Ain’t no woman,” Possum said. “I jist don’t want ‘em knowin’ where I am all the time. ‘Specially if I’m in the John.”
“They can track you on yer phone,” Axe said. “They don’t need to put trackers in yer body.”
Bubba asked, “What’s that ‘bout yer DNA?”
“That vaccine alters yer DNA,” Possum said. “Let’s the guvmint control yer mind. Do yer research?”
“We do,” Alice said. “And none of that stuff is true. You ain’t never met a conspiracy theory you didn’t believe.”
“Yeah,” Possum said. “You keep on believin’ them lamestream media and guvmint flunkies. Me, I know the truth and it set me free.”
“Yer gonna git mighty lonely if all us sheeple turns into zombies and you don’t,” Bubba sighed. “Just git the dang shots and stay healthy. I don’t like funerals.”
