There are a lot of things I don’t understand.
Here are two.
How the stock market is doing so well during what some economists say has gone from a recession to a depression.
And how Kentucky’s general fund took in $905.1 million in July — a 7% increase over the same month last year.
John Hicks, the state’s budget director, tried to answer the second question last week.
Individual income tax collections were up 6.2%, he said.
And sales tax receipts were up 12.3%.
And that happened during a pandemic when thousands of people are still laid off, restaurants and bars are operating with limits on how many people they can serve at a time, travel is down sharply and hotels are struggling.
Hicks said both income taxes and sales taxes were “aided by the $600 per week enhanced unemployment insurance benefits and the paycheck protection program. Both of those programs have now expired.”
That, he said, creates “tremendous uncertainty going forward.”
The state’s budget forecast expects revenue for the year that began July 1 to grow only 0.3% from last year.
The new report said cigarette tax receipts were up 2.1% in July.
Does stress have anything to do with that?
Property tax receipts were up 41.1%.
But coal severance tax collections were down 37.1%
And lottery revenues were unchanged.
Here’s another surprising item in the report.
Road fund revenues were up 7.2% from a year ago.
And it comes at a time when people are traveling less than in the past.
The increase was led by an “all-time high monthly collection level for motor vehicle usage taxes.”
The usage tax is collected when the title to a vehicle is transferred or when a vehicle is registered in the state for the first time.
I don’t know if the folks in Frankfort were surprised by the report.
But I sure was.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
