Choosing a career can be one of the most difficult, and inevitable, decisions of any person’s life. It can be a slow process, determined through years of self-reflection and external pressure — or it can be spontaneous, the product of a split-second determination, made without too much additional regard outside of the necessity for income and stability.
No matter the process, the choice shouldn’t be taken lightly; it can instigate a snowball effect of opportunities both good and bad. And yet, despite this immense gravity, some people have barriers to the full range of choice that they would need to make the most informed decision about how to spend their lives.
Some careers tend to be limited to certain groups of people, specifically high paying jobs, even more specifically jobs in the STEM field. These barriers appear to students in the form of poor exposure, lack of role models that look like them in the STEM field, lack of positive feedback about their potential, and many other psychological and social barriers that have yet to be explored.
The students most likely to face these barriers are women, African Americans, Hispanics and students from lower-income backgrounds or geographically isolated areas. This disparity is concerning on both a philosophical and an economic level. Everyone should have an equal starting point to reach the career of their choice, and when barriers like these arise it should be in everyone’s interest to help students overcome them.
Teams working on projects benefit from enhanced diversity, and this is especially true in the STEM field, where state-of-the-art research and budding technologies absolutely rely on the input of multiple diverse parties in their creation. This inclusive approach ensures that the products and services delivered at the end of the day are designed to meet the needs of as many people as possible, from all different backgrounds and with all the needs those different backgrounds entail.
Statistics paint a clear picture of Kentucky’s lack of diversity in STEM. Only 10% of the students enrolled at the UK College of Engineering in 2019-20 were identified as underrepresented minorities; less than 22% were women; and less than 20% were Pell Grant recipients. The numbers are similar at UofL’s J.B. Speed School of Engineering.
These groups are being left behind even while the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said state colleges increased their number of STEM degrees by 45.4% between 2014 and 2018.
As STEM degrees continue to rise, Kentucky should work to ensure that all its students are being given the chance to rise as well.
A paper published collaboratively by several Harvard economics professors and the National Bureau of Economic Research, along with several other contributors — titled “Who Becomes an Inventor in America? The Importance of Exposure to Innovation” — expands on several of the previously discussed barriers to STEM that many students encounter, and provides data about the state-level inventor demographics.
Although many of the urban and suburban childhood commuting zones in Kentucky have above average numbers of inventors per 1,000 people, the eastern and southern regions of the state have one or fewer inventors per 1,000 people. The fact that these numbers are tied directly to childhood commuting zones indicates just how much geographical isolation can impact a student’s potential to grow up and become an inventor, a serious concern in a state as rural as Kentucky.
My own journey to a STEM career was never clear or obvious. I was drawn to biology in high school because of a fantastic teacher, but I never considered engineering. In fact, when my best friend told me she was planning to pursue a civil engineering degree, I replied, “but you don’t love math?”
Now, in my senior year of a bioengineering degree, and after spending three internships at medical device companies, I can confidently say that almost no engineers love math. I only pursued my engineering career on an offhand suggestion from my mom that it might give me good job prospects.
After falling in love with engineering, I wish I’d gotten to know it sooner, and I want other students to have the chance that I didn’t. Like many young women, I thought that the career wasn’t for me because I didn’t fit the image of an ideal engineer. This is an absurd, but strangely compelling misconception held by many students that don’t see themselves in a future in STEM.
This is one of many reasons why I am advocating for HR 13 in the Kentucky General Assembly. This resolution would form a STEAM Task Force and provide Kentucky with the resources to identify the areas where students from underrepresented populations are being missed. This will help bring more diverse students into the STEM field, therefore making Kentucky a more inclusive and economically agile state, better positioned to be a vital player in the economy of STEM.
Lucy Kurtz is graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School. She is currently a senior bioengineering major at the University of Louisville and a former president of the U of L Society of Women Engineers.
