Let's help children in making real connections

"Kids these days," or rather, "the challenges kids face these days."
As a superintendent and as a parent of two children that have recently come of age as young adults, I am often asked about how to best help children navigate the challenges of modern society.
It is more dangerous to be a child in the U.S. today than it was a decade ago. We rank last in numerous child health and safety measures relative to other developed countries. We have the highest rate of children in poverty of any nation in the industrialized world, a statistic I saw firsthand during my time at the Owensboro Public Schools.
As deep as the challenges are for our youngest and most vulnerable children, the circumstances impacting adolescents cause me the most alarm. We are experiencing an explosion of youth suicide and homicide rates. A report released in October by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed steep increases in both suicide and homicide among youths ages 10-24.
This epidemic is impacting every demographic from affluent suburbanites to disadvantaged youth in rural communities. It is impacting the coastal "elites" as well as everyday people here in middle America. During my last year at OPS we saw such a significant increase in the threat of suicide among middle and high schoolers, that we deployed additional resources to support the mental health of our students.
I offer the following as advice based on my years in public education for parents and the community to help our young people navigate these challenges:
Encourage students to live outside of their devices and limit social media. Some of the most difficult and darkest moments of my time as superintendent came dealing with students and parents on issues related to social media. In many ways it has become the scourge of our time.
Rather than being a source of real connection, it has devolved into a platform for bullies and a scoresheet that tells us moment-by-moment how we are doing in the eyes of others through displays of likes, friends and followers. The research is starting to become clear about the real damage of the time all of us spend glued to our devices and on social media. Yet it is important as parents to remember that technology itself has no agency; it is the choices people make about it that shape the world.
Only connect ... Parallel to our social media and device-addiction is the ironic absence of true connections that we all crave. Unfortunately we seem to search in vain for it in the online world. Real connection is found in person-to-person relationships. The social capital starting in family life and extending to what sociologists call the "missing middle of our social lives" is in decline everywhere. It comes from church and school to the neighborhood and community.
This is not just an adolescent problem, it is a societal problem. And, in some ways, the future of our democracy may depend on our ability to restore these social connections. Unfortunately, high schools are not effective institutions to meet the needs of young adults today. The emphasis on test scores, career readiness and maintaining an orderly environment has negated their ability to help students navigate the change from the structured world of school to the adult world, As you connect with young people in your life, pay attention to them and take action quickly if you notice any warning signs of depression or suicidal thoughts.
Let kids more spontaneously be kids. Another trend that I have seen in my time working with children and families is the tendency to over program and add stress to the lives of our kids. Parents with the absolute best intentions know that occupying a child's time builds the social capital and relationships they need. This is partly true, but the key is striking a balance between helping our kids make these connections and filling every minute of their lives with travel teams, performing arts lessons, play dates and ACT-prep.
Instead, encourage free play as well as interaction and connection with people without phones, computers or video games. Try to provide the broadest possible horizons for children and help them to grow up well-rounded and alive with the possibilities that lay before them in their young lives.
While the data point to many challenges both nationally and locally, we are fortunate to live in a community with ample resources and supports. And we are fortunate to have several great school systems with caring adults dedicated to serving every student that walks in the door. This too, I observed first hand in my more than 20 years of working in education.
Nick Brake ended his tenure as superintendent of the Owensboro Public Schools in December. He and his wife, Candance, have two children, Anna Caroline, a senior at Georgetown University, and Nicholas, a sophomore at Western Kentucky University.
