The bottom line is ... if you stand for justice and equality, you have an obligation to find the biggest possible megaphone to let your feelings be known.” — John Carlos, black athlete
I was born and raised in Owensboro. I live next door to the house I grew up in. When I was 20, I went to Los Angeles to serve on the skid row there. I was a member of the Catholic Worker, a movement of lay men and women of Catholic and other religious beliefs. Our main minstry was a soup kitchen — the Hospitality Kitchen — known on the street as the Hippie Kitchen because of the attire of many of the workers (myself included).
Long lines of people formed to eat at the Kitchen. Several community members watched the lines, to ensure that each person went to the end of the line and did not break in before others. One day, while I was watching the line, a member of the community, a friend, came up to me and said: “Ray, the black guys say that you treat them differently than the white guys.”
I was shocked. How could I, a bona fide hippie, be guilty of racial prejudice? But I kept my friend’s remark in mind.
Shortly after this I struck up a friendship with an elderly black man. Sonny lived a block away from the Kitchen in a small building that had once been the office of a used car lot. He wore a disheveled dark suit coat as he strolled the streets, preceded by his dog CJ. Whenever you saw CJ, you knew that Sonny was not far behind. Should Sonny get into a scuffle, his opponent had to contend not only with Sonny’s massive fists but also with CJ biting his leg.
Ours was an unlikely friendship — me, a quiet, long-haired white kid, and Sonny, loud and boisterous. Perhaps it was a case of “opposites attract.”
One evening Sonny approached me — he had been stabbed. I took Sonny to the hospital and stayed with him that evening. What I remember from that evening is that Sonny’s blood was the same color as mine.
As I grew in friendship with Sonny and other men and women of color, I experienced a burden that I had no idea that I was carrying, lifting from me.
A columnist in this paper recently wrote: “... the main problem is not only racism. The problem is that we don’t know each other.” God, I believe, has provided opportunities for me to know people of other cultures: African-American, Hispanic and beyond.
This past fall I was teaching a class at Brescia. A member of the class, a young black man, was struggling early on in the class. One day a colleague remarked: “I have never seen a person on the verge of flunking to be so cheerful.” The remark caught my attention.
I observed the young man, not only in the classroom but in the dining room and on campus as well. He smiled always and related easily with other students. One day a class of grade school students, predominantly white, were visiting the campus. He greeted the class and engaged them — they responded to him as if he were the Pied Piper.
The young man’s gifts were glaring — his ability to lead and to relate to others. He worked to grow in his academic ability. Whatever I may have taught him, he taught me more.
God provides opportunities for each of us to go beyond our prejudices and the distance that separates us from each other, and to know each other as we are. I also believe that each of us needs the grace of God to be open to these encounters that God provides.
I have been reading the book ‘Lincoln at Gettysburg: The words that remade America.’ The author, Garry Wills, describes the catastrophe that Gettysburg was — 100,000 dead on both sides and the missed opportunity by Union forces to end the war, which dragged on nearly two more years. Wills contends that through his words Lincoln transformed tragedy into resolve to honor the sacrifice of those who had given their lives by continuing the struggle for which they had died.
In this moment we as a nation are confronted with the deadly consequences of our prejudices and racist attitudes. As we remember those whose lives that were taken unjustly, Lincoln’s words at Gettysburg speak to us as a nation once again:
“It is for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.”
Fr. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.