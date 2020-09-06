She was old, or at least looked old, sitting on the curb in worn dirty clothes. When she got up I saw why she had been sitting; in order to defecate in the gutter. It was 1974, and I had just arrived in Quito, Ecuador to do my student teaching.
I had also noticed just after I arrived that the public buses had board frames covered in chicken wire over all the windows. I was told that the local authorities had raised the cost of a bus ride by one Sucre, at that time worth 4 cents, and that people were so upset they were throwing rocks at the buses. It had not taken long for me to learn how those who are less fortunate live in underdeveloped countries. For me it was a lesson learned in empathy and understanding.
We live in difficult times. My wife and I are fortunate; we have adequate income, chores to keep us busy running a household, maintaining a vineyard and property, and grandkids nearby to nourish, entertain and be entertained. But at times we are still overwhelmed with boredom, anger, anxiety and uncertainty.
The coronavirus has changed all of our lives for months and will probably continue to do so for many more. Schools, businesses, churches, are all affected negatively by an invisible enemy we can’t seem to control.
But this has also been a time that has fostered family relationships, forced us to get to know one another better, and taught us to occupy ourselves in new ways when we couldn’t go out to eat, see a movie, or easily visit with friends. And it has certainly been a time for reflection and introspection. It has been a time for me to rethink priorities. Am I doing enough? Am I benefitting others? Am I making a difference?
I just finished rereading “Plain, Honest Men,” Richard Beeman’s history of the Constitutional Convention held in Philadelphia in the late spring and summer of 1787. Given the uncertainties of the time, with the obvious shortcomings of the Articles of Confederation, the quarrels and competition among the various states, and the mistrust of a strong national government, it is indeed a miracle that these 55 men were able to hammer out the many compromises that resulted in the United States Constitution.
Today we are also faced with equally daunting issues that seem to defy solution. Torn apart by polarizing political rhetoric we seem unable or unwilling to address serious societal problems. Many of us turn to Facebook to maintain contacts with friends, to learn what is happening, to read what others are thinking and saying, and all too often to seek justification for and confirmation of our beliefs. Unfortunately, too often what is being said is angry, hurtful and even vicious.
But what if we could decide to ignore who’s to blame and simply work to create solutions to racism, violence in our cities, climate change, childhood poverty and education, Confederate statues … in that vein?
I have made a commitment to myself to try to understand those with whom I disagree, to believe that the vast majority of us are good people who simply look at issues and politics in different ways.
Toward that end, I am honored to be a part of the Wendell Ford Government Education Center and to work with area high school students to encourage them to look at all sides of issues, respect those of differing opinions, and to be willing to cooperate to find solutions to problems. But it is not an easy task.
While working as a teacher and counselor in the Daviess County Public Schools, it was not uncommon for teachers to talk among ourselves about students, especially those that offered a “challenge” to accepted behavior and schoolwork. However, I have always tried to remember what I was once told at a counseling workshop: “When we get angry or frustrated by a student, just remember that that student’s parent(s) sent the best they had to offer you to school that day.”
Sometimes, especially in times like this, it is difficult to see the best that we have. Another picture from Ecuador in 1974 comes to mind of a little girl, eight or nine years old. Her clothes and face were filthy, and her hair dirty and somewhat matted. She held a mangy cat in such a way that I pitied the poor animal, but she had a smile on her face.
Bruce Kunze is retired from Daviess County Public Schools and served as a commissioner on Daviess Fiscal Court. He is a member of the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market and a board member of the Community Dental Clinic. He lives with his wife, Susie, near Utica and operates Browns Valley Vineyard.
