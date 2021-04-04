May today find you with peace in your soul.

In the Bible, it says that Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome went out to buy sweet spices to anoint the body of Jesus, who had been crucified on Friday.
And very early on that Sunday morning, they went to His tomb to anoint His body.
But they found the tomb empty.
And that began the Easter story.
For many Christians in years past — and some today — that meant that the celebration of Easter began at sunrise on Sunday.
We called them “Sunrise Services.”
Back home in Wickliffe, the men and boys would gather at what is now Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site a few minutes before sunrise on Easter.
And as soon as the first rays of sunshine cracked the eastern sky, the preacher would begin talking about the meaning of the day.
The women were back home, getting Easter dinner ready and dressing for the real services at church a few hours later.
Sunrise was a guy thing.
For a kid, it was great.
A chance to get up early and hang out with the men.
A chance to feel grown up.
Where we were standing on those long ago mornings was a ceremonial mound built 800 years or so earlier by what we now call the Mississippian mound builders, an ancient race of American Indians.
They farmed the river bottoms there, not far from where our homes were.
And on the hilltop where we stood, they built a village and a cemetery.
They say bones were discovered there when U.S. 60 was being built in the 1930s.
And in 1932, Fain King, an amateur archaeologist, bought the land and began excavating the graves.
Soon, he opened the site as Ancient Buried City, an early roadside tourist attraction for the motoring public.
The skeletons of the people who were buried there with loving care between the years 1100 and 1350 were put on display in a building that covered what had been their graves.
The tour guides made up great stories to tell the tourists.
But we didn’t think about those ancient people when we gathered there to worship among their graves.
We didn’t wonder at the time what their worship services had been like.
Or wonder who would stand on that hill when our day in the sun was over.
We were living in the moment.
But I imagine those ancient people wanted what we all want.
Peace in our souls.
May today find you with peace in your soul.
