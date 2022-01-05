Fifty years ago, in early 1972, ministers with the Daviess County Ministerial Association built the framework for a venture that would have a lasting impact on tens of thousands of people in this community.
These ministers understood full well what Louis Evely, the Belgian theologian wrote a few years earlier, “We are no nearer to God than we are to our neighbor.” And so these ministers, working together, formed a Help Office — a place where people who were hungry could get food, people who were naked could get clothed, people who were homeless could find shelter.
From that point in time until today, miracles began to happen. I can attest to them. I have witnessed them. In 1997, 25 years after the Help Office opened its office doors in a building adjoining Central Presbyterian Church in downtown Owensboro, a local man purchased the abandoned Health Department building at 1316 W 4th St. He promptly donated it to the Help Office, along with $100,000 to cover future maintenance needs. In 1998, the Help Office moved in, and that has been its home ever since. A miracle.
My association with the Help Office began about 11 years ago — first as a volunteer and now as a board member. I have had the privilege of working with three wonderful executive directors — Sharon Sharp, a savvy and beautiful individual; Woody Woodward, a workhorse and true professional in every sense of the term; and Angela Settle, a compassionate and caring woman, dedicated to the folks who come through our doors. The three of them, with vastly different personalities, share a common trait — their desire to accept people as they are and to lift them up and help them. Three directors, three living miracles.
My time as a volunteer brought me face to face with a side of our community most of us seldom see and rarely interact with — the truly poor. How do you adequately address the needs of a mother and her two small children sitting across your desk when she tells you the sores on her arms are bed bug bites she has gotten in her rundown apartment, but what she is really there for is to get food, for her cabinets are bare?
Or how about the young family of four, without any extended family, without housing, without skills, without jobs, without food, four days before Christmas? The challenges go on and on — food, shelter, utilities, rent, transportation, medical needs.
But with all these seemingly hopeless situations, there are beacons of hope out there — the volunteers and the benefactors. The volunteers are truly saints in street clothes. The majority are seniors who have worked hard, raised their families, and while they may move a little slower now than in earlier days, they nevertheless have hearts as big as the building where they work — true servants, true heroes, living miracles.
And the benefactors, oh, the benefactors. An elderly woman visits the Help Office to see the activity, goes home and sends a check for $10,000.
Or a businessman calls to come by, takes a tour, sees the clients, hears the interviews, and leaves — but not before laying a check for $25,000 on the director’s desk.
Or the CEO of a major local corporation who calls to say that he has had a food drive at his business and can he bring two trailer loads of food and supplies over to the Help Office later that day?
The stories go on and on — small gifts, large gifts, miracles upon miracles, pressed down, shaken together and running over.
The folks at the Help Office realize they won’t cure poverty. But they can hopefully keep the wolf away from the door — at least temporarily — for one client at a time. Controls are instituted and verifications made to insure clients are not taking advantage of others’ generosity. Once financial assistance is given, the client doesn’t get financial help again for at least six months. But even with that restriction, the waiting room continues to be full.
For 50 years now the Help Office staff has served and the benefactors have given and the poor of Owensboro have received assistance. And we pray that 50 years hence, there will be other volunteers, other benefactors, other directors, and that the miracles we see today will continue on and on.
What an honor it has been to have had a small part of that legacy of the Help Office of Owensboro.
Happy 50th birthday!
Reid Haire is a board member for the Help Office of Owensboro and a former judge-executive of Daviess County.
