Last year, businesses began experiencing a major labor shortage.
They couldn’t find enough workers.
Many places reduced hours of operation as a result.
Some people argued that it was caused by lazy people who wanted to draw welfare rather than work.
Of course, Kentucky has no welfare programs.
Just food stamps and Aid to Families with Dependent Children.
But when you probe deeper, you find that many working mothers either lost their child care providers or were afraid to leave their children in a crowded environment during the pandemic.
The National Conference of State Legislatures recently took a closer look at the problem.
“Billions in productivity were lost, according to the Harvard Business Review, as parents — mostly moms — dealt with the daily challenge of managing work and child care, a challenge greatly amplified for parents who didn’t have the option of working at home. And millions of women couldn’t sustain their jobs and left the workforce altogether,” the agency wrote.
Linda Smith, director of the Early Childhood Center at the Bipartisan Policy Center, told the NCSL, “The critical thing we learned in COVID is the child care business model doesn’t work. Because when it costs more to produce a quality product than the people who need it could pay, then it’s broken.”
The article said that more than 126,000 child care workers lost or left their jobs during the pandemic.
And replacing them was very hard because the jobs generally don’t pay very well.
“Even when parents can find child care, surveys have consistently found that many have trouble making it work in anything outside a traditional 9-to-5 work schedule,” the article said.
Many people in the industry are barely getting by on their wages and many parents are struggling to pay for child care, it said.
In June 2020, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. and the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau created a 17-member GO Forward Economic Recovery Task Force to help with the community’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the things the task force looked at was child care.
But the solution isn’t easy.
From 2004 to 2010, there were efforts to create a child care/early learning center in MidAmerica Airpark.
The idea was to provide after-hours care for the children of mothers who worked non-traditional hours at jobs in the businesses there.
And in 2010, the airport’s board of directors agreed to lease two acres on the western end of Tamarack Road for such a facility.
But the Federal Aviation Administration shot the idea down because of noise from the airport.
The solution is hard.
And it’s easy for people to give on trying to find one.
But the issue isn’t going away.
