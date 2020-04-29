In a world where we are constantly looking for immediate gratification, we must think now about delayed gratification.
There is no one more ready to return to some sort of normality than me, but we must be self-reliant and follow the instructions from the experts. The closer we follow their guidelines, the sooner we will be off and running again.
As we come to the end of April when we are usually at the ball diamonds and parks enjoying the wonderful Kentucky weather, we are stuck in our homes watching old black and white Andy Griffith reruns. That is if you are lucky enough to have a home. Think about that.
What if you are one of the courageous health care workers on the frontlines, working tirelessly to help those in need? Or some of our first-responders, coming in contact with a stranger, not knowing what they might be willing to “share” with them. Or an OMU lineman, working 40 feet off the ground in a driving rain rainstorm, keeping our lights on. Think about that.
I could continue to provide more examples of folks on the frontlines, but I think you get my point.
Watching Andy Griffith in black and white ain’t too bad. Stay safe. Be patient. Stop the belly aching and keep the faith. God Bless.
Tom Watson is mayor of Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.