I am writing this during Holy Week — praying that by this time next month, we will have flattened the COVID-19 curve and are beginning to return to some sort of normalcy. The “New Normal” if you will.
The new normal may look and feel very different once we come out the other side of this horrible nightmare. I truly believe that we will be much more aware of just how global our world is and we will be stronger. Hopefully those that aren’t taking this pandemic seriously will be a little more enlightened as to how close it really is for our six degrees of separation.
Even though this is an unbelievable time, I am encouraged and so proud of our OBKY community. From the first responders that are always on call 24/7, whether there is a pandemic or not, to the courageous front line healthcare workers marching to war daily to perform their talents to fight the virus. It doesn’t stop there.
How important has our trucking industry been? Bringing food, medical supplies and hope to each and every one of us. Without them, how would the hardworking grocery and pharmacy workers be able to stock their shelves with our life sustaining necessities? How many times did you say thank you to them before this pandemic? Shame on us! Can you imagine if nobody cared? Well these folks care!
As an elected official, I have done my best to stay informed by listening to the experts. I have participated in numerous press conferences. I have remained engaged with our federal, state and local officials to keep our community forefront in their minds so when help is needed, we will have direct communication with the decision makers. I ignore any grandstanding by elected officials who love to grandstand during these trying times. Fighting a war is a team sport and there is no “I” in team.
As someone who is on staff at Owensboro Health, I could not be prouder of how their team has performed in real time to be prepared daily for what may come, while continually preparing for the unexpected future. Hand-in-hand with the Green River District Health Department leaders, they have responded to this crisis. They have been a tremendous resource for our area and a true hidden jewel who have shown their true colors.
Last but not least, the employees of the City of Owensboro. They have continued to bring to our community the service that we all have grown to expect and, hopefully now more than ever, are appreciated.
What a fantastic band of brothers and sisters we have in the best community in the Commonwealth! We may be the fourth largest by population, but I will put our citizens up against any other community as the number one community with heart.
So as we enter the “new normal,” stop and give thanks to all those who make us special, not only when a pandemic hits, but day in and day out, all the time. God bless, and remember that we are in this together and that this is the day the Lord has made! Let us be glad and give thanks.
Tom Watson is mayor of Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.