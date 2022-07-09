I’ve been thinking a lot lately about how much Owensboro has changed since January 1972 when my wife and I arrived for what was supposed to be a two-year stay.
I went to the Rooster Booster Breakfast on Thursday at the Owensboro Convention Center.
I thought back to the first one I covered in 1972 — at the old Ponderosa Steakhouse (where the Windy Hollow Biscuit House is today).
These days, they have a full breakfast with a few hundred people in attendance.
Back then, there were fewer than 100 and the breakfast was a pastry, a cup of coffee and/or a little box of milk like we used to get in the cafeteria in grade school.
Back then Frederica Street ended at the bypass.
South of that was Southside Barbecue Inn, the Coca Cola Bottling Plant and the Owensboro Drive-In Theatre.
Kentucky 54 was farmland.
Downtown was still the place to shop.
But shopping centers were closing in fast because downtown stores didn’t stay open at night.
And nothing but grocery stores and pharmacies were open on Sunday.
Gabe’s Tower was the place to stay for travelers.
And Gabe’s Steakhouse of the South was the place for fine dining.
Look around downtown now at the riverfront, the convention center, the new hotels, the Boardwalk Pipeline Partners office building, the Big Rivers office building under construction, the RiverPark Center, the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum and all the rest.
In 1972, the big sassafras tree was where you took visitors from out of town.
Owensboro is a much better place to live and work today.
If you can’t find something to do here, you’re not looking.
Oh, I should mention, that although I retired on Friday, you’re not getting rid of me that easily.
My retirement is kinda like Goldie Payne’s “one-time-only” reunion on New Year’s Eve that’s been staged each year since 2013.
I’m going to continue writing columns as long as I can.
And for the next few weeks until my replacement is hired, I’ll still be writing several stories a week.
I’ll just be getting paid by the story now, not the hour.
I can work as much or as little as I want.
Sounds like the best of both worlds to me.
After all, addicts have a hard time quitting cold turkey.
And I’ve been addicted to stringing words together for 59 years now.
And I really don’t want to stop.
