This month, we’ll see a rare double header with political conventions.
They’re usually a month or so apart.
But this year, Democrats play the first half on Aug. 17-20 and Republicans step up to the plate on Aug. 24-27.
There was a time when I counted the days to the start of the political conventions.
Didn’t matter which party.
They were both exciting, filled with high drama.
I loved the roll calls where each of the “great states” extolled their virtues for five minutes before casting their votes.
There was the drama of which states would pass, which would yield and which would have some maverick who didn’t vote the way he or she was supposed to.
Conventions were like the Olympics.
They only came around every four years.
And they were exciting.
When I was a kid, I’d watch every second.
Or at least until my parents made me go to bed.
I remember the battle in 1960 between John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson for the Democratic nomination.
And 1964, when Ronald Reagan emerged as a political star of tomorrow at the Cow Palace in San Francisco.
That same year, Democrats had a battle over which of two rival Mississippi delegations should be seated.
The riots in Chicago during the 1968 Democratic convention would still be exciting television 52 years later.
Even in 1976, when Reagan challenged the incumbent president, Gerald Ford, the convention was a cliffhanger.
The final tally was Reagan 1,187 delegates to Ford’s 1,070.
You couldn’t turn the TV off until Wyoming cast its votes.
By 1988, when I got to cover both conventions, the excitement was pretty much over.
The highlights of the Democratic convention that year were probably Jesse Jackson’s “Keep Hope Alive” speech and that boring 58-minute Bill Clinton nominating speech for Michael Dukakis.
For the Republicans, it was the end of the Reagan era and the beginning of the first George Bush’s, with a promise of a “kinder, gentler nation” and “Read my lips: No new taxes.”
Rather tame stuff.
It’s been years since a political convention really mattered.
Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee.
Joe Biden will get the nod from Democrats.
Maybe it’s time we consigned conventions to the dustbin of history.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.