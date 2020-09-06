“Them cicadas sure is loud this mornin’,” Possum said as he came into Axe’s True Blue American Cafe & Barber Shoppe.
“That reminds me,” Albino Alice the barber said. “How is ol’ Mitch like a cicada?”
“He ain’t,” Possum said. “He’s a leader of our country. A cicada is a bug.”
“You only see ol’ Mitch once ever six years,” Alice said.
“Not true,” Possum said.
“Is too,” Alice said.
“I’m so old I can remember when political campaigns didn’t rev up til Labor Day,” Axe sighed. “These days, they never stop.”
“Ain’t that the truth,” Bubba said. “It ain’t as much fun as it used to be. Everythang is gettin’ so mean.”
“One good thang that’s come out of this here pandemic is we can vote early these days,” Axe said. “And we can vote by mail.”
“Mail ain’t safe,” Possum said. “That’s how Dumbocrats is gonna steal this ‘lection.”
“Compared with you a box of rocks is like Einstein,” Alice said.
“People like you is gonna destroy America,” Possum said.
“Lord help us,” Axe said. “And I mean that. These days folks confuse bein’ civil with the Civil War. I miss friendly arguments.”
“I blame them talkin’ heads on the TV,” Bubba said. “They always tryin’ to stir things up.”
“We’re in danger of losing our country,” Possum said. “We gotta save America.”
“You got that right,” Alice said. “We gotta save it from you people.”
“One nice thing about this pandemic,” Bubba said. “The masks muzzle some of what they’re sayin’.”
“Once the ‘lection is over, it’ll go away,” Possum said. “This thing ain’t real. It’s all a hoax.”
“I know some folks who’s lost loved ones to it,” Axe said. “I think they’ll disagree with you.”
“I miss the days when facts was facts and not jist what folks wanted to believe,” Bubba said.
“Me too,” Axe said with a sigh.
