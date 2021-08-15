It’s a shame that racism is rearing its ugly head again, with little effort to disguise itself.
Oh, it’s always been around.
But for several years there, it at least tried to stay hidden.
I’m fortunate enough to have lived through the tail end of segregation and to see the Civil Rights Era.
I learned early how ridiculous racism was.
Probably the first time I became aware of discrimination was as a kid at the old Gem Theatre in Cairo, Illinois, across the Ohio from my hometown.
When we went to the movies, I would look up at the big balcony and plead with my parents to sit up there.
But we couldn’t.
That was where the “colored people” sat.
I didn’t realize it at the time, but most of them would have preferred the lower level.
But they weren’t allowed down there.
In 1962, we were visiting my uncle and aunt, and my cousins, in Jackson, Mississippi.
We went to see the state capitol.
My brother, cousins and I were running through the marble palace, making noise and having fun.
We got hot and headed for the nearest drinking fountain.
Some old man yelled at us to get away from there.
“Can’t you see that’s a colored fountain?” he yelled.
Looked like white porcelain to me.
But that’s not what he meant.
I came early to the conclusion that every person should have the right to drink where and when they’re thirsty, eat when they’re hungry and sit where they want in theaters.
I remember a hot summer day at the Cairo swimming pool in the early ‘60s.
“Whites only,” the sign said.
And black children could only stand and watch through the chain link fence.
I never enjoyed that pool after that day.
On a muggy night in 1962, two friends and I were cruising in Cairo, when we saw a crowd in front of a restaurant.
We stopped and walked across the street to see what was happening.
Some black folks from Cairo and some “northern agitators” — as the police called them — were trying to get in a “whites only” restaurant.
I remember billy clubs and blood.
They just wanted to eat.
Well, and change the law and the culture.
I remember the day that same year when our high school was integrated.
And how glad I was that we welcomed the new students instead of acting like the folks on the evening news.
I don’t want future generations to have these memories.
We need to drive racism back under the rock it slithered out of.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.