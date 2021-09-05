Labor Day weekend has, for the most part, become just another three-day weekend.
A day off from work.
But we ought to at least take a minute to remember those who sacrificed to give us this weekend.
The labor movement reached Owensboro in 1875, when a group of Black workers formed the city’s first union — the United Brothers Federation.
The new union struck, demanding a 25-cent-per-day raise — to $1.50.
Adjusted for inflation, that was a $6 raise from $31 a day to $37.
The strike failed.
But the local labor movement had been born.
In the 1890s, mail carriers became the first local workers to win an eight-hour day.
Factory workers at the Owensboro Wagon Co. were still putting in 14-hour days.
In 1894, Kentucky Gov. John Young Brown proclaimed Kentucky’s first Labor Day — the only holiday dedicated to the common man.
Banks and public offices in the area closed.
But few workers got
the day off.
In 1901, more than 900 workers marched through Owensboro in the city’s first Labor Day parade.
It came 19 years after workers in New York City staged the first parade of working men and women.
Signs in the first local labor parade proclaimed “Owensboro labor $1 a day? We think not” and “15 cents per hour is the minimum wage.”
In 1902, Kentucky passed its first child labor law, forbidding anyone under 14 from working without permission of the county judge, which in too many cases was too easily secured.
A state inspector in Owensboro a year later found 477 children illegally employed in local factories — 401 of them unable to read and write.
The labor movement eventually put a stop to child labor.
Of course, the reason was partly selfish.
Hiring children took jobs away from adults.
But the fact that most of us have Monday off, we’re not working 14-hour days and our kids and grandkids don’t have to drop out of middle school to get jobs is something to remember and to celebrate.
Happy Labor Day tomorrow.
Keith Lawrence
