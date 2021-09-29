The passage of the American Rescue Plan presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Owensboro and Daviess County. The influx of over $65 million federal dollars can transform our community through investments in infrastructure, social services, economic development, and education. It is a rare opportunity we should embrace by engaging the voices of informed citizens.
At its Sept. 14 work session, the City of Owensboro began discussion as to how they will use its $13.3 million allocation. City Manager Nate Pagan presented four potential uses for funds, including capital projects for OMU and RWRA, stormwater drainage projects, and the replacement of lost city revenue. Although no decision has been made at this time, the City is evaluating projects based on non-recurring spending.
While these projects have a great deal of merit, citizens should work to make their voices heard with their elected representatives as to how these dollars should be spent in their community, and the City should be proactive in soliciting and evaluating the input of its constituents.
For example, a collateral damage caused by COVID-19 is the undermining of access to child care across the nation. If that also happens here, how might we use ARPA funding to rescue a critical system of child care for parents who want to return to work?
The Daviess Fiscal Court will receive $19.7 million in ARPA funding. The Court has made a concerted effort to solicit public input by developing and distributing a citizen survey that was accessible from Aug. 4-16. This citizen engagement effort should be applauded. Unfortunately, the results of the survey saw 92 responses, which does not represent a statistically significant portion of the 103,000 citizens of the county. More public input is critical.
In addition to local governments, both the Daviess County Public Schools and the Owensboro Public Schools will receive $18.3 million and $14.2 million, respectively. School systems were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both have great needs and a strong commitment to help the students in their care, as well as the teachers and staff in their employ. We applaud the efforts being made to reach out to their stakeholders as a welcome strategy.
Here’s just one example: Pre-pandemic, only half of all our children were kindergarten-ready. Then COVID-19 curtailed many educational services aimed at young children, reducing opportunities for their education, rather than increasing them. COVID-19 slide joined summer slide as a barrier to kindergarten readiness. Our most vulnerable children will feel this loss for years to come.
How will this loss be addressed? What resources from the American Rescue Plan can be targeted to rescue the children who are not prepared to succeed in kindergarten and beyond? And how can we develop programs that will make our children even better prepared than they were before COVID-19? We hope efforts are made to engage the public in these decisions.
Leaders in local government and education hold important positions of public trust. We must continue to hold these individuals accountable for their stewardship of that public trust. Simultaneously, these entities should continue to inform and engage their constituents, making funding decisions in the most open and transparent way possible.
As citizens, each of us should become educated about all the funding decisions that will impact our community for generations to come, expressing our opinions in thoughtful and civil ways. If members of our community are engaged in decisions about public policy, projects and programming — and community leaders work to empower such citizen participation, the entire community will have a sense of ownership of that future in this transformative time.
Joe Berry is executive director of the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro.
