Next week is going to be a big week for Owensboro.
Last year, Mayor Tom Watson proclaimed the city as the “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.”
And he appointed a nine-member Bluegrass Music Capital of the World Task Force to find ways to tie bluegrass music with economic development.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum expects to sell around 20,000 tickets to ROMP, its bluegrass festival which starts Wednesday in Yellow Creek Park.
They’ll be coming from across the United States.
And before COVID, they came from several other countries as well.
Some of those may return this year.
It’s Owensboro’s time to show why it’s worthy of the title “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.”
Paul Schiminger, who was executive director of the International Bluegrass Music Association from 2015 to 2021, is serving as an advisor to the task force.
Earlier this month, he told the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster Breakfast, “You all have something very fun and very important in front of you. You need to go to ROMP. It’s one of the best festivals in the world.”
“I love Owensboro,” Schiminger said. “You really need to embrace bluegrass in a big way.”
Back in 1985, when what was then the Owensboro-Daviess County Tourist Commission created what eventually became ROMP, it was hard to find anyone from Owensboro in the crowd at English Park.
But in recent years, hundreds of local folks have enjoyed the festival each year.
And you never know who might be in the crowd.
Companies looking to invest in Daviess County have often attended ROMP to get a sense of what the community is like.
So, we have to smile and welcome everyone we see out there.
In 1991, visionaries at the International Bluegrass Music Association, which was then based in Owensboro, and city officials visualized a day when Owensboro would be a national center for bluegrass music, with recording studios, booking agencies and performers relocating here.
None of that vision has turned into reality.
But Schiminger said, “There’s a world of difference between Owensboro now and Owensboro then. You have a place now that people will want to relocate their families too. That’s changed the game completely.”
He added, “Owensboro is at a completely different level today with all the restaurants and shops downtown. People can see the energy level there. People who haven’t been to Owensboro will not imagine that all that is there.”
Will anything happen this time?
Who knows?
But Schiminger said the task force is hoping to attract more events and more bluegrass-related businesses to Owensboro.
“You’re only limited by your imagination,” he said.
