Festival season is slowly returning to town after a year’s hiatus.
First, the International Bar-B-Q Festival announced that it would make a partial return on May 8 with just the backyard cooking competition.
Barbecue sandwiches will be available on Second Street.
Then, Friday After 5 said it will return on May 21 for another 16-week run.
And then last week, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum announced that ROMP will return this year.
But the Hall of Fame is not going to chance having 20,000-plus people crowded into Yellow Creek Park in June.
So it’s moving ROMP to September.
The return of the four-day music festival is important for Owensboro’s economy.
Last year, when ROMP was canceled for the year, Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said the festival accounts for about 15% of the Hall of Fame’s operating budget.
It also pumps somewhere between $1.6 million and $2.2 million into the local economy each year, he said.
That includes about $150,000 worth of goods and services that the Hall of Fame buys from local vendors.
“ROMP is an economic engine for the area,” Joslin said.
The festival and the Hall of Fame are also important in bringing people to town year round.
When Andrew Davis spoke to the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 5, he advised community leaders to find a “flag” that they could rally around to promote the community.
Cities that boast that they are the capital of the world for something fare better economically than those that don’t, he said.
Someone asked him what flag he would recommend.
Davis said he couldn’t imagine anything but bluegrass.
Four and a half months have passed since Davis was here and we haven’t heard much from local officials about creating a brand — a flag — for Owensboro.
But the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has grabbed the bull by the horns.
On Wednesday, Mark Calitri, president and CEO of the CVB, said, “Bluegrass music is Owensboro’s brand, so I am pleased to see this signature event return in 2021.”
He added, “As the ‘Bluegrass Music Capital of the World’, Owensboro is a destination for bluegrass music and ROMP Festival is the gateway for a lot of people who want to experience bluegrass.”
So, yes, the return of ROMP is important to Owensboro.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
