So, what are we going to do with the “Soldiers Monument” — better known as the Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn?
We’ve talked about it for more than nine months, and we still haven’t made a decision.
Can we find an acceptable place to move it?
Should we put it in a warehouse where it won’t be seen?
Should we sell it?
The saga began in early June when the Owensboro Chapter of the NAACP, the city’s Human Relations Commission and others hosted a rally at Smothers Park to show solidarity against discrimination, police brutality and injustice.
Among the calls for change was removing the statue from the spot where it was erected in 1900.
Later, there was a community event at Kentucky Wesleyan College to discuss what to do with it.
The discussion quickly turned heated, as did another event downtown near the statue.
Passions were aroused on both sides of the issue.
In July, Marcus Bosley offered to display the statue on the north side of his offices at 1601 Frederica St.
That idea was rejected.
After delaying the vote several times, Daviess Fiscal Court voted unanimously in early August to remove the statue.
In September, the court appointed a committee to make a recommendation.
After two months of discussions, the committee voted to recommend that Fiscal Court give the statue — minus the base — to either the Owensboro Museum of Science and History or the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.
And that’s where it stood until this month.
City officials said recently that the statue will not be placed on any city-owned property.
And both museums are city property.
So what are we going to do with it?
It’s on the National Register of Historic Places.
In 1997, it was one of 61 Civil War statues in Kentucky — most of them for the Confederacy — that were added to the National Register.
The statue was created by Hungarian-American artist George Julian Zolnay, who was known as “Sculptor of the South.”
Today, his works still stand in major cities from San Francisco to Washington, D.C.
And they still sell well at art auctions.
So, why not, before a final decision is made, have the statue appraised to see what it’s worth?
And then include whether to sell it in the discussion.
