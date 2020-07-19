Silver linings have been hard to find behind the clouds of the coronavirus pandemic.
Virtually every business is struggling — many of them for survival.
Event after event has been canceled.
We’re still not sure about schools reopening.
We have to avoid shaking hands and hugging.
There are no new movies — at least in theaters.
Sporting events have been canceled.
It’s not a good time in America — and the world.
But the silver linings are there.
A few new businesses are opening.
A handful of outdoor concerts have been scheduled.
And last week, a group of local investors bought the old Macy’s store in Towne Square Mall, with plans to turn it into an indoor sports complex.
That, like the folks opening new businesses, shows a strong belief in our future.
And we do have a future.
This won’t last forever.
We’ll once again eat in crowded restaurants and stand in long lines at check-out counters.
We’ll shake hands and hug and live our lives again.
The dreams of the folks who bought the 80,000-square-foot former Macy’s and its seven acres should be a major boost not only for Towne Square Mall, but for Frederica Street — and Owensboro — as well.
An indoor sports complex should bring a lot of players and fans to the mall for big tournaments.
Many of them will be from out of town.
They’ll want to eat and shop.
And that empty parking lot we drive past on south Frederica now could be full again.
That will take a lot of effort — and government help.
Help like the city’s installing artificial turf on the ball fields at Jack C. Fisher Park to prevent rain-outs at tournaments.
But the investors have taken the first step.
And it gives us hope that once this virus is controlled, our lives will return to what we still think of as normal.
That is a big silver lining behind the dark clouds that surround us.
