It’s rare to have good news come out of either Frankfort or Washington.
The best we can usually hope for is that the news won’t be too bad.
But the state released some good news last week.
The revenue situation is getting better this year.
The general fund saw a 12.5% increase in revenue during August.
And the road fund, which had been struggling for years, was up 5.3%.
The first two months of the current fiscal year have seen an increase of 10.4% in general fund receipts.
That’s despite the official revenue estimate that expected income to be down 7.7% in the current fiscal year.
Last week’s report says that income for the rest of the year can drop 10.6% and still meet what lawmakers were expecting.
Income tax collections were up 10.3%, indicating that we’re making more money than we were a year ago.
Sales tax receipts were up 11.7%.
That says we’re buying more stuff.
Corporate income tax revenue was up 245.2%, which says the corporations are doing a lot better this summer.
Cigarette tax receipts were up 17%, which is either good or bad, depending on how you feel about smoking.
Property tax income was up 16%, but that can rise or fall depending on when people pay their property taxes.
State income from the lottery was up 15.4%.
But the general fund saw a 15.5% drop in coal severance tax collections.
For the road fund, the gas tax brought in 3.3% more than it did this time last year.
People are driving more this year.
Revenue from auto licenses was up 12.5%.
And the tax on the sale of vehicles brought in 5.8% more.
Happy days aren’t quite here again.
But things are looking a lot better financially in Kentucky today than they were last year during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s hoping next year will look even better.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
