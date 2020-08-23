Sometimes, there is no easy solution.
You’re damned if you do.
And damned if you don’t.
The decision on whether to reopen schools to in-person classes is one of those times.
Some schools in Kentucky will re-open this week.
Most will wait until late September or early October to return students to the classroom.
Those students will be learning online for the next month to six weeks.
Like a lot of people, I have concerns about online-only classes.
There are a lot of single-parent households these days.
And the parent has to go to work, leaving the children at home.
Some of them will excel in online classes.
But those who are not motivated to learn, likely won’t.
A big part of school for kindergarten and first-grade is socialization, things like learning to sit still, not talk during class and get along with others.
Will that work with distance learning?
Actually, socialization is a big part of all education.
You make friends — some for life.
You date and sometimes marry one of those people.
You play sports and do activities with others.
In-person classes are very important for both education and socialization.
So, open the schools and bring the kids back?
Well, not so fast.
In Martin County, Florida, schools opened on Aug. 11.
The next day, nine students were diagnosed with coronavirus.
And in less than a week, the number had mushroomed to 136.
The Cherokee County School District in Georgia closed three high schools and sent almost 2,000 people to quarantine soon after it reopened.
USA Today reported this week that more than 70 school systems have found cases of coronavirus in their classrooms.
So, yeah, you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.
A lot of students will be suffer either way.
But keeping them healthy seems to be the best option.
Hopefully, remedial classes will be able to bring up to speed those who fall behind.
Hopefully.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.