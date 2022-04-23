Sometimes, wisdom comes from the strangest places.

It’s been a few years since the kids at Blue Ruin High thought they’d pulled the ultimate practical joke when they passed over a passel of politicians and invited Ol’ Boog to deliver the commencement address.
Ol’ Boog, for those of you who haven’t met him, must be every bit of 100.
He’s somewhat of hermit. Lives in an abandoned school bus down on Deserter Creek.
Boog doesn’t believe in bathing. And he hasn’t shaved since before Vietnam.
Some of the folks were mortified when they heard Ol’ Boog was to deliver the commencement address.
Others were merely curious.
You could hear the snickers and giggles all over the room.
I hardly recognized him. He’d had a bath and his skin was at least eight shades lighter.
And his hair and beard were snow white instead of tobacco-juice beige.
He stood there at the podium for at least two full minutes just looking around the room.
‘’You thought it was funny, invitin’ Ol’ Boog here tonight,’’ he said.
But you did it and now you gotta listen.
Lissen to me, children. You wanna be happy, follow this advice: Never go to bed with somebody you don’t wanna wake up with. Never burn a bridge you may have to cross. Never hurt a friend, ‘cause you ain’t gonna find many true ones.
And ponder, children, ponder. Folks nowadays don’t take time to ponder.
But ponderin’ is one of life’s most rewardin’ pursuits. Sit out in the backyard on a clear night. Look at all them stars and ponder how they got there. How you got here. And what might be out there.
You done learned how to recite the facts the teachers give you. Now learn to think. It’s good to be able to quote the Bible or some dead poet.
But take time to be alone and study things inside your own head. Figger out what sounds right to you, not somebody else.
Take risks. Don’t settle for second best, at least ‘til you know you can’t get first. Don’t just dream. Make it happen. Takes work. But you can do it. Ain’t nothin’ sadder than reachin’ the end of the journey and wonderin’ ‘what if.’
Money ain’t the answer. Oh, you gotta have money. But it ain’t the answer. The more you get, the more you need. They ain’t never enough.
I’d be danged surprised if there’s more than one or two of you with the courage to walk alone.
And it takes courage, ‘cause it do get lonesome sometimes.
Seems folks nowadays has all got to run together like a flock of sheep.
Popalarity. That’s what folks want. Leaders gotta tone things down ‘cause they scared of what folks might think if they too bold. Other folks gotta be careful not to say anything that makes somebody suspicion they might be different.
Children, you gotta walk your own path. If it’s a good ‘un, other folks will follow. If it’s not, then you got it to yourself.
Now get outta here and have fun.’’
They sat there in stunned silence.
Sometimes, wisdom comes from the strangest places.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.