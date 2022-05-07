The leaked draft of what apparently will be a forthcoming ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on abortion may have given Democrats the best hand they’ve been dealt in decades.
Abortion is a very divisive topic.
Everybody has an opinion.
And nobody is likely to change.
This isn’t about whether abortion should or should not be legal.
This is about the political fallout of the pending ruling.
Already social media is being filled with predictions that the court will soon outlaw birth control.
That gay marriage will be overturned.
And there’s even talk about interracial marriage being forbidden again.
The New York Times reported that 13 states — including Kentucky — have enacted “trigger laws” that will quickly outlaw abortion if the Supreme Court does overturn Roe vs Wade.
And 16 states and the District of Columbia have laws that protect the right to abortion.
Polls show that here, 53% of us oppose abortion and 43% of us say it should be legal.
Nationally, though, Gallup polls have shown that 80% of Americans support abortion in all or most cases.
That poll was a year ago.
The Pew Research Center has found that 59% of adults believe abortion should be legal.
Since 1973, abortion hasn’t really been an issue for Democrats.
And abortion rights advocates have been pretty complacent, knowing that the Supreme Court was on their side.
Now that things are changing, they’re fired up.
And the “will they outlaw birth control, gay marriages, interracial marriages” worries will fire up those advocates as well.
Democrats will see more angry voters on their side than they’ve seen in years.
Abortion rights groups may win the battle this year.
But they can’t afford to rest on their laurels, because the war isn’t over.
The ruling will fire up people who have been complacent, thinking that they had won the fight years ago
Like I said, we likely won’t see those coming battles coming here.
But the rest of America will.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
