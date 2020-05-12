Friday, May 15, is Police Memorial Day. This day was set aside by Congress in 1962 to honor the memory of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the performance of their duties. And since 1985, each year that day has been recognized here in Owensboro and Daviess County, as well as in communities across the nation, by a solemn ceremony where we reflect on the dangers and sacrifices of those who dedicate their lives to keeping their fellow citizens safe.
However, this year we will not be conducting that service due to the risks imposed by the coronavirus. Instead, members of our community will be asked to take a moment sometime during the day Friday to reflect upon the high price our law enforcement officers and other first responders — firefighters and emergency medical personnel — pay to keep us safe by choosing a career that requires them to literally run toward danger rather than away from it.
That price this year is measured in part by thousands of officers testing positive for COVID-19,
7% in one survey across 45 states. This is because the nature of law enforcement is such that there is only so much that can be done to limit their exposure while carrying out their sworn duties.
Further complicating their task is the fact that many agencies are still experiencing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE). In addition, many first responders are also isolated from their families as they seek to reduce the risk of taking the virus home with them.
As we recognize the sacrifice by law enforcement officers and their partner first-responders — firefighters and emergency medical personnel — we should also add a profound word of thanks for the medical care providers — doctors, nurses and the other health care professionals — who are serving on the front lines of this crisis. These are the men and women who knowingly assume both the risks of becoming infected themselves and the emotional strain of being away from their families for extended periods of time. That they stay at their posts in order to provide COVID-19 victims the best possible chance of surviving and going home to their loved ones is truly a testament of the “no greater love” documented in the Bible.
Finally, I would like to express my personal gratitude for the assistance and cooperation we have seen across our community by citizens who have done so much to make our job less difficult. Their support means more than words can convey. When a community can come together in turbulent times such as this to care for each other, it conveys a spirit of shared concern for our fellow citizens that will surely get us through these difficult times.
Keith Cain is Daviess County sheriff.
