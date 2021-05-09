We’re usually so busy with day-to-day life that we forget to think about the future.
We toss things that years later we’ll wish we had kept.
And we forget to ask our parents and grandparents things that we’ll eventually wish we had asked.
We’re in the midst of graduations again this year, back in person thankfully.
And soon, high school seniors will don their caps and gowns and walk into the future.
I have no idea how many commencement speeches I’ve heard since 1965 when they handed me my diploma.
I don’t remember who spoke that night, much less what he or she might have said.
My back was sunburned from a day at Kentucky Lake.
I was thinking about college.
And the draft.
And a girl who said she loved me — and would marry me 15 months later.
And people I would never see again after that night.
But if there was a way to travel through time, there is one commencement speech I would give anything to hear.
The speaker that night was 17 years old.
She was valedictorian of a class of 15 students at Barlow High School on the state’s western tip.
“We are glad,” she told the small crowd that night, “that we live as a part of a generation which will be active in a changed world.”
She could not have imagined how active.
It was May 5, 1939.
In less than four months, Germany would invade Poland and World War II would begin.
“We do not wish to win our glory serving as soldiers and aides in a bloody conflict of war,” she said. “We believe that the happiness for the people can come only through a channel of peace. We should like then to win our place in our country’s history by having an opportunity to live in a peaceful world.”
She spoke of medical research and factories, of conservation and democracy.
And things that generations of valedictorians have and will always speak about.
“All we are asking of the world as we graduate from high school,” she said, “is an opportunity to work, to carry out our ideas which are embodied in our dreams, in a peaceful world.”
She appealed for a chance to live in “a world of free speech, with equal rights for all.”
And she concluded, “Today, as we take leave of each other and start out on widely separated paths, let us keep in mind that, although all of us cannot accomplish great deeds in this world, we can all of us live fully and completely.”
Then, she folded the two pages of neatly typed, single-spaced words with a single crease and put them away.
Years later, she would have them laminated.
Today, they are among my most treasured possessions.
Her name was June Beryl Dunn.
She was my mother.
And after her death, I found that speech tucked away in a drawer.
Most valedictorians and salutatorians are probably just glad to get their speeches over with.
But consider this a plea to save a copy — real and digital.
Someday someone will be so glad you did.
Trust me.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.