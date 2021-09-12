Each of us has our memory of that day in September 20 years ago.
And there are indelible pictures frozen in our minds.
The planes hitting the towers, the falling towers and the dust, smoke and debris monster chasing people through the concrete canyons of Manhattan are the most overpowering.
But one of the memories I’ve chosen to keep is of the 150 members of Congress — Democrats and Republicans — who returned to the east front steps of the Capitol that evening.
House Speaker Dennis Hastert said, “When America suffers, and when people perpetrate acts against this country, we as a Congress and a government stand united and we stand together to fight this evil threat.”
And then, they spontaneously began singing, “God Bless America,” standing side by side in unity.
One moment, frozen in time, when we threw our differences aside and stood united.
That memory is the most powerful for me.
And I still get chills thinking about it.
And a close second among my memories are the scenes from around the world of people standing in solidarity with us.
Church bells tolled in Austria.
In Belgium, hundreds formed a human chain of solidarity in front of the Brussels World Trade Center.
In Bulgaria, people gathered to light candles and pray.
In China, thousands visited the U.S. Embassy, leaving flowers, cards, funeral wreaths and hand-written notes of condolence on the sidewalk..
The crew of the German destroyer Lütjens stood at the rails as the ship approached the American destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill. They held up an American flag and a banner that said, “We Stand By You.”
In Greenland, people lit candles and prayed.
In Hungary, firefighters tied black ribbons to their trucks, in solidarity with their American counterparts.
The Maasai people in a Kenyan village gave 14 cows to help support the United States.
In Moscow, women sobbed in front of a makeshift altar.
Pope John Paul II fell to his knees in prayer at a service in the Vatican.
For a brief, shining moment the world stood together.
And almost as quickly as it came, it went away.
But at least we have the memory of what could have been.
