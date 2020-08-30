The news on the coronavirus pandemic is confusing, to say the least.
And it’s likely to stay that way.
Some reports say things are getting better.
And some say they’re getting worse.
News reports last week said more than 24 million people worldwide have been infected.
Other reports said the number of infections in the U.S. is starting to decline.
But experts say there may be “rolling hot spots” that pop up in different parts of the country from time to time.
Last week, Johns Hopkins University reported 44,109 new cases in the U.S. and 1,222 new deaths.
That brought the total in the U.S. to 5.8 million cases and 179,708 deaths.
Other reports say that India recently recorded more than 75,000 new cases — the country’s largest one-day surge.
Cases are rising again in Japan, Libya, South Korea, Peru, Mexico and a few other countries.
If that’s happening, will air travel bring more to us?
Several pharmaceutical companies say they’re seeing good results in their tests of vaccines on humans.
And, for those of us who don’t like needles, companies are working on ways to deliver the vaccine needle-free.
One is working on capsules.
And several others are working on patches.
But here’s the thing: This will pass.
Not as fast as we would like.
But it will pass.
We’ll fill restaurants again.
We’ll crowd stores again.
Festivals will return and so will live performances.
We’ll fly again and ride buses.
Kids will go to school just like before.
Masks will become collector’s items.
And we’ll tell stories about what we did during the pandemic.
Things will return to the old normal — once we have a vaccine and/or an effective cure.
I’m neither a pessimist nor an optimist.
I’m a realist.
The Spanish Flu pandemic, World War I, the Great Depression and World War II all ended.
And life returned to normal.
It will this time too.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
